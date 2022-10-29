18 security checkpoints in Adampur Assembly constituency

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 28

Security arrangements were reviewed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hisar Range, Rakesh Kumar Arya, in the Adampur Assembly constituency. He orderedchecking at inter-district and interstate checkpoints in view of the byelection.

He checked the CCTV cameras installed at the checkpoints In the Adampur area, 18 nakas were put up by the police, out of which eight nakas had been installed on the border of Rajasthan.

