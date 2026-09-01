18 students selected in NCC Army Wing at Ladwa college

The NCC (Army Wing) cadet selection process was conducted at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, on Monday. A total of 37 students participated, of whom 18 were selected.

Advertisement

Havildar Kalyan Rauleta of 10 Haryana Battalion NCC, Kurukshetra, conducted the selection process. The candidates were assessed on the basis of physical fitness, general knowledge, defence-related knowledge and performance in the interview.

Advertisement

College Principal Professor Kushal Pal said the NCC was not merely an organisation but a school of discipline, leadership, character building and patriotism.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience of nearly 15 years as an NCC officer, he motivated the students to develop a spirit of patriotism, discipline and dedication. He said the NCC had always remained at the forefront of national service, with its cadets playing an important role during wars, natural disasters and other challenging situations.

He encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunities for national service offered through the NCC and strive for the all-round development of their personalities.

Advertisement

The college’s B and C Certificate NCC cadets and NCC Clerk Ravindranath Sharma also participated in the selection process.

Professor Pal congratulated the selected cadets and wished them a bright future. He thanked the NCC officials and college staff for their cooperation and urged the students to imbibe the values of service, discipline, leadership and patriotism through the NCC. He also called upon them to become a source of inspiration for society and the nation.