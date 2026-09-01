DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 18 students selected in NCC Army Wing at Ladwa college

18 students selected in NCC Army Wing at Ladwa college

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students during the NCC cadet selection campaign conducted at IGN College in Ladwa.
Advertisement

The NCC (Army Wing) cadet selection process was conducted at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, on Monday. A total of 37 students participated, of whom 18 were selected.

Advertisement

Havildar Kalyan Rauleta of 10 Haryana Battalion NCC, Kurukshetra, conducted the selection process. The candidates were assessed on the basis of physical fitness, general knowledge, defence-related knowledge and performance in the interview.

Advertisement

College Principal Professor Kushal Pal said the NCC was not merely an organisation but a school of discipline, leadership, character building and patriotism.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience of nearly 15 years as an NCC officer, he motivated the students to develop a spirit of patriotism, discipline and dedication. He said the NCC had always remained at the forefront of national service, with its cadets playing an important role during wars, natural disasters and other challenging situations.

He encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunities for national service offered through the NCC and strive for the all-round development of their personalities.

Advertisement

The college’s B and C Certificate NCC cadets and NCC Clerk Ravindranath Sharma also participated in the selection process.

Professor Pal congratulated the selected cadets and wished them a bright future. He thanked the NCC officials and college staff for their cooperation and urged the students to imbibe the values of service, discipline, leadership and patriotism through the NCC. He also called upon them to become a source of inspiration for society and the nation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts