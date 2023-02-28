18-year-old arrested on rape charge

Faridabad, February 27
The police have arrested a youth on allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
According to the complaint, Sumit (18) allegedly abducted the girl on February 18 night and raped her. The accused, who was known to the victim, and took her to a secluded place on some pretext. The police are looking for another accused who had helped the Sumit in the crime, said a police official. He said he accomplice was a minor. The victim, who is a student of Class VI, was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, states the complaint lodged by her family on February 19.
The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.
