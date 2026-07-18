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Home / Haryana / 18-year-old migrant worker dies while cleaning sewer in Hisar

18-year-old migrant worker dies while cleaning sewer in Hisar

He was pulled out by fellow workers in an unconscious state and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:47 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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An 18-year-old migrant worker, identified as Mehrban, died on Saturday while cleaning a sewer line at Jahajpul Chowk in Hisar town.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed the victim to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to officials, repair and cleaning work on the sewer line at Jahajpul Chowk had been underway for the past five days. During the operation on Saturday morning, Mehrban, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly fell into the sewer. He was pulled out by fellow workers in an unconscious state and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

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An official at the HTM police station in Hisar said the body has been sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the report. The official added that Mehrban fell into the sewer while working at the site. So far, no family member of the deceased has come forward to record a statement with the police. The police said further action will follow the postmortem findings.

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