18-year-old stabbed to death in Panipat

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Panipat city on Saturday evening.

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The deceased has been identified as Avnish who hailed from Uttar Pradesh but had shifted to Manmohan Nagar in Panipat.

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Ashwani ran a 'gol gappa' rehri to earn bread and butter for his family.

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The incident occurred near Kutani road when he was on his way home on Saturday evening.

When he reached near the drain's bridge, four-five youths attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

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After attacking him, the assailants fled the spot while Avnish collapsed on the road in a pool of blood.

After getting information, his family members reached there and rushed him to Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

But, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Nand Kishor, brother-in-law of the deceased, said Avnish had come to Panipat for the first time just a week ago. He had no enmity with anyone here.

The police shifted the dead body to the mortuary at Civil Hospital.

The Quilla police have lodged a murder case and launched a probe to nab the accused.