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Home / Haryana / 18-year-old youth stabbed to death, 3 injured in group clash in Hisar

18-year-old youth stabbed to death, 3 injured in group clash in Hisar

Dispute over blowing a horn-like musical instrument turns violent at railway station foot overbridge in Hisar

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:21 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Hisar police have launched an investigation into the incident. iStock photo
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An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death, while three other youths sustained stab injuries in a group clash that broke out at the foot overbridge at the railway station in Hisar town this evening.

According to preliminary information, the scuffle broke out over the blowing of a horn. The deceased youth, along with his friends, had returned from a visit to the religious site of Salasar in Rajasthan.

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They were reportedly blowing a horn-like musical instrument while crossing the foot overbridge when some youths confronted them.

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The scuffle soon turned violent, with the youths attacking them with knives. One of the youths died on the spot, while the other three were taken to the Civil Hospital, the police said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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