18 years on, Civil Hospital Ellenabad's mortuary operational

Deepender Deswal
Sirsa, September 16
After around 18 years of its construction, the mortuary in the Civil Hospital Ellenabad, has now become functional.
The medical officials stated that with a non-functional mortuary, they were not able to perform any post-mortem examination in the hospital. They had to rely on the Civil Hospital Sirsa, about 45 km away, which would prolong the ordeal of the families of the victims.
The hospital was constructed nearly two decades ago, in 1997, when Ellenabad town was upgraded to the status of a sub-division. Though the hospital has a separate building for setting up a mortuary, it could not be made operational because of the unavailability of necessary equipment.
Dr Harpreet Saharan, senior medical officer (SMO), Civil Hospital Ellenabad said, “The mortuary building is abandoned, and most of the structures in the building have crumbled over the years, due to lack of maintenance. The residents have been raising concern over the issue and demanding a solution for it. So we forwarded a memorandum of their demands to the higher authorities.”
The SMO maintained that the mortuary building was repaired by the government, and the equipment meant for the mortuary was donated by a social activist, Meenu Beniwal.
A local resident, Mahesh Bansal, stated that they had taken up the demand with the government and several political leaders. It took almost 18 years to make the mortuary functional, he added.
Bansal said that even though Ellenabad had been a high profile assembly segment, the successive governments failed to ensure this basic facility in the hospital for so long. Raman Garg, a representative of Beniwal, said they had handed over the equipment, including deep freezers and air conditioners, to the hospital.
