18-yr-old injured in celebratory firing

Kurukshetra, November 9
An 18-year-old boy suffered a bullet injury during a celebratory firing near Murtzapur village of Pehowa last night.
The injured was identified as Sonu, a resident of Morthali village. He was the chariot driver and he suffered a bullet injury in his thigh when the groom asked his friend to open aerial fire.
Sonu was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. His condition was said to be stable. The police have started investigation.
