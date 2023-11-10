18-yr-old injured in celebratory firing

Kurukshetra, November 9

An 18-year-old boy suffered a bullet injury during a celebratory firing near Murtzapur village of Pehowa last night.

The injured was identified as Sonu, a resident of Morthali village. He was the chariot driver and he suffered a bullet injury in his thigh when the groom asked his friend to open aerial fire.

Sonu was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. His condition was said to be stable. The police have started investigation.

