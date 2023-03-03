180 boxes of illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 2

The district police seized 180 boxes of illicit country-made liquor from two cars and a house in Khanda village in the Kharkhoda area of the district in the wee hours on Thursday. The police also arrested three persons, including two brothers, from the spot, who were allegedly involved in illegal trade of liquor. The accused have been identified as Sahil and two brothers, Aman and Rohit, of Khanda village in Kharkhoda area.

A case has been registered against the trio under various Sections of the Excise Act. The accused were produced in the court that sent them in two-day police remand.