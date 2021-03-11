189 Kurukshetra villages identified under dark zone

Kurukshetra, April 21
A Jal Panchayat was organised under Atal Bhujal Yojana in Pehowa today. The programme was addressed by Dr Satya Priya, senior water resources management specialist and World Bank’s task team leader for yojana.
Dr Priya also reviewed the work being done to save groundwater. As many as 189 villages of Pehowa, Ladwa and Shahabad blocks of Kurukshetra were identified as dark zone under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, she added.
She said, “Fourteen districts of Haryana are being covered under the scheme.” Dr Umesh S Bal Pandey, director, National Programme Management Unit, said, “It is important for all of us to participate in the yojana.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...