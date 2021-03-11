189 Kurukshetra villages identified under dark zone

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 21

A Jal Panchayat was organised under Atal Bhujal Yojana in Pehowa today. The programme was addressed by Dr Satya Priya, senior water resources management specialist and World Bank’s task team leader for yojana.

Dr Priya also reviewed the work being done to save groundwater. As many as 189 villages of Pehowa, Ladwa and Shahabad blocks of Kurukshetra were identified as dark zone under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, she added.

She said, “Fourteen districts of Haryana are being covered under the scheme.” Dr Umesh S Bal Pandey, director, National Programme Management Unit, said, “It is important for all of us to participate in the yojana.”