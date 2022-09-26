18K schoolteachers to be appointed in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 25

Eighteen thousand teachers will soon be appointed in schools across the state. Of them, 11,000 will be appointed on regular basis, while the remaining 7,000 teachers will be recruited through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while speaking at a programme at Radhakrishnan Auditorium in Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here today.

“The state government is working to ensure quality education in schools across the state. Five lakh tablets have been distributed to the students of Classes X to XII so far, while 2.5 lakh more will be provided soon,” he said.

He said work was on to ensure that all schools had proper infrastructure, including smart classrooms, dual desks, spacious building and clean toilets. The government had put in place an online transfer policy for teachers so that any teacher could seek transfer as per his/her seniority, he said.

