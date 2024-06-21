Rs 19.15 crore allocated to Yamunanagar district for development work

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 20

The state government has allocated Rs 19.15 crore for carrying out development work in the district under the District Plan scheme for 2024-25 financial year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ayush Sinha, who is also the Chief Planning and Development Officer, Yamunanagar, held a meeting with officials of several departments in this regard.

At the meeting, he asked the officials to submit proposals related to new development work to be undertaken under the plan.

“An amount of Rs 19,15,80,000 has been allocated for Yamunanagar district under the District Plan scheme. As many as Rs 16,71,64,000 will be spent to carry out new development works. The rest amount of Rs 2,44,16,000 will be spent for finishing pending work,” said the ADC.

Rani, Planning Officer, Yamunanagar, said Rs 9,75,84,000 will be spent under the General Component Class for new projects.

Shem added that Rs 6,95,80,000 will be spent to carry out works under the Scheduled Caste Component Class.

According to information, officials of a department can get the development works done on their own up to Rs 5 lakh. However, they will need float a tender to carry out development works more than Rs 5 lakh.

The ADC instructed the officials to ensure that agencies, which will be engaged to carry out development works, must submit the original geotag. He said the payment will not be made to the agencies, which will not submit the original geotag.

“I will inspect the development work by visiting the sites. No negligence will be tolerated in connection with the quality of work,” Sinha said.

He also instructed the officials to spend the budget released under the District Plan scheme in a timely manner so that the public can get benefits.

“I have asked the officials to give priority to the facilities related to public interest, including providing drinking water, irrigation, sports, construction of streets and drains, animal care and drainage,” said Ayush Sinha.

