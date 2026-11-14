19.5 lakh passengers travelled via Ambala Railway division during festive season

During the ongoing festive season, around 19.5 lakh passengers have travelled via the Ambala Division of the Northern Railway till November 13.

To clear the rush for the festive season, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja, special trains are operated by the railways.

As per the data shared, of the total 19.5 lakh, around 5.2 lakh of these passengers headed toward the eastern states, with the operation of special trains facilitating the travel of about 40,000 additional passengers per day.

To manage the surge in passenger traffic, a total of 67 originating trains were scheduled from various stations in the Ambala Division, and 189 passing special train trips were planned by the railways, crossing the division for the festive season.

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Till November 13, of 67 'originating' festival special train trips; 51 have already been operated, with 16 remaining will be operated in the coming days from Chandigarh (CDG), Bathinda (BTI), Ambala Cantonment (UMB), Sirhind (SIR), and Saharanpur (SRE) stations.

Similarly, of 189 trips scheduled for 25 special trains, 150 trips have been completed, while the remaining 39 will be operated over the next few days.

A spokesman for the Ambala Division said that in view of the heavy passenger rush during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway implemented comprehensive arrangements to ensure passenger amenities and safe, smooth rail operations. During this festive period, nearly 19.5 lakh passengers travelled from various stations within the Ambala Division. Of these, about 5.2 lakh passengers were travelling toward the eastern states. To accommodate this rise, the Railways operated additional special trains, making it easier for travellers to reach their destinations.

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Prioritising the convenience and safety of passengers during the festive season, the Railway administration ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place at the stations. Efforts were made to provide better services to passengers through the smooth management of passengers, continuous monitoring of train operations, and the deployment of staff from relevant departments.

“Even though the majority of the passengers have already left for their respective destinations, and not much rush is visible at the stations, in case of sudden rush at the railway stations, ‘trains on demand’ are also being operated on the same day. All efforts are being made to ensure that the passengers don’t face any inconvenience, the railway spokesman said.