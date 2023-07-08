19.6K lesser admissions at Rohtak schools in 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 7

The number of students enrolled at the government as well as private schools of Rohtak district showed a sharp decline in the academic session 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22.

As per the latest data compiled by the officials concerned, 1,93,225 students got enrolled at 798 schools in all five blocks of the district in 2022-23, while 2,12,892 students got enrolled in the district in 2021-22.

No student will be denied admission No student will be denied admission due to unavailability of PPPs and other documents. If the children do not have PPPs, the schools will get them prepared at their own level. Manjeet Malik, Rohtak DEO

District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Asha Dahiya confirmed that the number of students enrolled at all schools in the district had reduced by 19,667 in 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22. The data is being revised and updated regularly, she added.

Sources maintain that the decline has been registered across the state, adding that the unavailability of Family IDs or Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs) with a number of children and failure of many private schools in uploading the students’ data are the major reasons behind it.

The parents of children not having PPPs are making rounds of schools this year as well, but their data is not getting uploaded on the government web portal due to lack of PPPs.

The problem is being faced by the parents who wish to get their children admitted to government schools.

“My grandson passed Class VIII from a government middle school in Rohtak city. However, he is not getting admitted to Class IX at a government high school owing to some discrepancies in the PPP data,” says Kamlapati, a migrant worker.

Several other parents are facing difficulties in getting their children to government schools for want of PPPs and other documents.

Rohtak District Education Officer (DEO) Manjeet Malik said the school heads as well as other officers concerned had been directed to make provisional arrangements to ensure that all children get admissions without any difficulty.