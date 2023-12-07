 Rs 19 crore sanctioned to tackle air pollution in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Rs 19 crore sanctioned to tackle air pollution in Faridabad

Rs 19 crore sanctioned to tackle air pollution in Faridabad

Rs 19 crore sanctioned to tackle air pollution in Faridabad

File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 6

The Union Government has sanctioned around Rs 19 crore in the current financial year for a project aimed at tackling rising pollution in the city.

According to sources in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), the budget for the Centre-sponsored ‘National Clean Air Programme’ (NCAP) is likely to be spent on development works such as plantation, construction and recarpeting of roads, maintenance of green belts, cleanliness, and procurement of equipment such as anti-smog gun to improve the air quality in the city.

While Rs 5 crore has been earmarked to plant 40,000 saplings this year, Rs 6 crore is likely to be spent on the construction and recarpeting of roads.

The authorities have been directed to study factors contributing to the growth of pollution in the city and take measures to curb it.

Due to a funds crunch shortage of staff, the civic body is facing challenges in maintaining the greenery and keep the parks in a satisfactory condition.

MCF Chief Engineer BK Kardam said while a sum of Rs 19 crores has been sanctioned for the project, the civic body is expected to get more funds every year based on its performance under the NCAP.

The programme aims at achieving 20 to 30 per cent reduction in concentration of PM10 (particulate matter of diameter between 10 and 2.5 micrometres) and PM2.5 (particulate matter of diameter 2.5 micrometres or less) by the year 2024.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had launched the programme in January 2019 as a long-term strategy to tackle the rising air pollution across the country in a comprehensive manner.

TO BE SPENT ON PLANTATION, ROAD REPAIR

According to sources in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, the budget for the Centre-sponsored ‘National Clean Air Programme’ (NCAP) is likely to be spent on development works such as plantation, construction and recarpeting of roads, maintenance of green belts, cleanliness, and procurement of equipment such as anti-smog gun to improve the air quality in the city.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

2
J & K

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

3
Punjab

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

4
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

5
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

6
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

7
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

8
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

9
India

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Top News

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Shah as LS clears 2 Bills on UT

Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT

HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...

Purohit reserves three Bills for President’s consideration

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration

One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table: PSPCL report

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Panchkula MC to seal 5 clubs, hotels over property tax dues

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

PO held in liquor smuggling case

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB