19 IAS, 1 IRS and 1 HCS officer get new posting orders in Haryana

The Haryana Government has issued new posting orders for 19 IAS officers, one IRS officer, and one HCS officer, effective immediately. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sudhir Rajpal has retained the Health and Family Welfare, Haryana Medical Education, and Ayush Departments, and has also been assigned the Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department.

Advertisement

ACS Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru has been assigned the Transport Department in addition to his current duties. ACS G Anupama has been assigned the Haryana Citizen Resources Information Department in addition to her current duties. IAS TL Satyaprakash will retain the Mines and Geology Department and has been assigned the Women and Child Development Department.

IAS PC Meena has been appointed as Commissioner and Secretary to the Haryana Human Resources Department, while IAS Rajiv Rattan has been appointed as Commissioner of the Rohtak division. IAS Yash Garg will handle the charge of Director General (DG) of Industries and Commerce, and Secretary to the Industries and Commerce Department, as well as DG of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in addition to his current duties.

Advertisement

IRS Vivek Aggarwal has been assigned as DG of Skill Development and Industrial Training, and Secretary of the Skill Department and Industrial Training Department, in addition to his current duties. IAS Dharmender Singh will assume the charge of Administrator (HQ) of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in addition to his current duties.

Dr Munish Nagpal has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri, and Dr Vivek Bharti has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad. Satpal Sharma has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula.