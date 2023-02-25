19 power sub-stations to be set up in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 24

In order to augment power supply and infrastructure, the UHBVN (Karnal Circle) will set up 19 power sub-stations of 33 kV across the district. The setting up of these new power sub-stations would create additional capacity for meeting the increasing demand for power in the future, said an official.

“There is a continuous surge in the demand for electricity in the district and to meet the growing demand and provide uninterrupted power supply, we are making efforts towards augmenting the infrastructure. The UHBVN (Karnal Circle) has planned to set up 19 new power sub-stations in the district in the coming days,” said JS Nara, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN (Karnal Circle).

Of these new 19 proposed power sub-stations, five will be set up in Nilokheri block, three each in Karnal, Chirao, and Assandh blocks, two each in Gharaunda and Indri and one in Nissing block, he said.

DC Anish Yadav said land was being identified for new sub-stations.