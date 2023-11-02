19 quintals of firecrackers seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

The Chief Minister’s flying squad today seized over 19 quintals of banned firecrackers, during a raid at a warehouse at Bara Bazar in Badshahpur.

The police have also arrested two persons, Gagan Raheja and Rohit, who had illegally built the warehouse and were secretly selling the banned firecrackers. The third partner of the accused, Panna Lal, is absconding.

According to Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM’s flying squad, a joint team of the flying squad and the Badshahpur police station raided the warehouse after getting a tip-off. During the raid, the team found 1,988 kg of banned firecrackers. Many persons were also spotted at the warehouse who had come to buy firecrackers. A senior police officer said a major accident could have happened as the warehouse was built in a residential area.

