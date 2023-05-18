19-year-old drowns in Dhankot canal

Gurugram, May 17
A 19-year-old youth, Himanshu, drowned in the Dhankot canal today. According to the police, he had gone to the canal with three friends from Shivji Park Colony to cool off in the water. However, as Himanshu began to drown, his friends abandoned him and fled the scene, they added.
The authorities were alerted, and the police along with the Fire Department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers arrived at the scene around 2:40 pm. After three hours of dedicated efforts, the divers recovered the body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy
The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala