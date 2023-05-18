19-year-old drowns in Dhankot canal

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 17

A 19-year-old youth, Himanshu, drowned in the Dhankot canal today. According to the police, he had gone to the canal with three friends from Shivji Park Colony to cool off in the water. However, as Himanshu began to drown, his friends abandoned him and fled the scene, they added.

The authorities were alerted, and the police along with the Fire Department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers arrived at the scene around 2:40 pm. After three hours of dedicated efforts, the divers recovered the body.