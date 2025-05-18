19-year-old raped on pretext of marriage

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marrying her. On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against Shoaib of Old Hamida Colony of Yamunanagar under Sections 351 (2) and 69 of the BNS.

Advertisement

The complainant told the police that she had gone to the City Centre at Yamunanagar in October last year, where she met Shoaib and they exchanged their mobile numbers.

“We started talking with one another. In November, he took me to a hotel in Yamunanagar, where he raped me on the promise of marriage,” she alleged, adding that he raped her later, too.

Advertisement

“Now, he has refused to marry me and has threatened me with dire consequences if I insisted,” the complainant told the police.