DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 19-year-old woman gang-raped in Haryana’s Sonepat

19-year-old woman gang-raped in Haryana’s Sonepat

One of the accused arrested, efforts on to nab the other two

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 19-year-old woman was raped in Sonepat by three youths, who offered her a ride home but drove the car to an isolated spot instead, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

One of the youths had been arrested, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, the crime took place on January 16.

Advertisement

The woman was waiting at ITI Chowk in Sonepat, looking for an auto ride to get home, when a youth from her village, who was in a car along with two others, offered her a lift.

On the way, the accused purchased liquor from an outlet and consumed it in the car. Later, they drove the car to an isolated location, forced the woman to consume alcohol and raped her, police said.

Advertisement

Bahalgarh Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar said the victim filed a complaint the same day, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 70(1) (gangrape) and 3(5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

One of the accused has been arrested and “efforts are on to nab the other two,” the inspector said.

The accused are aged between 20 and 25, he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts