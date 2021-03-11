19-yr-old girl killed as speeding Hydra crane hits from behind

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 28

A 19-year-old girl was killed and her grandfather sustained injuries in an accident near Nirankari Bhawan in Babarpur this morning. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi, daughter of Deepak Kumar, of Babarpur Mandi.

Subhash, victim’s grandfather, told the police he, along with Sakshi, were going to bus stop when a speeding Hydra crane hit them from behind after which he fell on road and Sakshi died on the spot. Crane driver was booked.—