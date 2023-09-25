19-yr-old girl shot dead in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 24

A 19-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight at Rohna village of Kharkhoda nder suspicious circumstances today. The deceased has been identified as Khushbu, a student of BSc (Nursing).

As per information, she left home for some work on Sunday afternoon. Just as she stepped out, people heard the sound of firing. When they rushed out, they saw her lying in a pool of blood in the street. Villagers rushed her to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Manoj, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the Kharkhoda police said he had gone to Hasangarh for some work. After receiving information, he rushed to the health centre, where his wife Santosh told him that Vishal, alias Gullu, had shot Khushbu. The Kharkhoda SHO said a case had been registered against Vishal under Section 302, IPC, and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

The body had been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination, he said. Vijay Singh, DCP Crime, said the accused was a cousin of the deceased.

