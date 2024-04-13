191 NDPS, excise, arms cases in Yamunanagar since Jan

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 12

Cracking the whip, the Yamunanagar district police have registered 191 cases under the NDPS, Arms, Excise and Gambling Acts from January 1, 2024, to April 7, 2024. The police also arrested 227 persons in connection with these 191 cases during this period.

The district police have registered 42 cases and arrested 63 persons recovering 6.571-kg ganja, 20.550-kg bhukki, 897-gram smack, 533-gram opium, 77,552 banned intoxicant capsules and 2,11,500 pills.

Police have also registered 30 cases under Arms Act and arrested 43 persons in connection with these cases.

The police have registered 78 cases under Excise Act against these 77 persons

11,88 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 4,630 bottles of country liquor and 660 bottles of beer were recovered from the possession of 77 persons

41 cases were registered under Gambling Act and police recovered about Rs 1,60,000 from the 44 persons arrested.

According to information, the district police have appointed village guards (village prahri) and ward guards (ward prahri) in every police station to collect data of persons involved in criminal activities including those covered by the NDPS Act, and for possession of illegal weapons and liquor, gambling and other criminal activities.

The police teams recovered 32 country made pistols (kattas), five rifles, 367 cartridges and seven magazines from these arrested persons.

Chamkaur Singh, a spokesman with the Yamunanagar district police, said the district police were continuously working to arrest the accused involved in criminal incidents or activities and this action of the district police would continue against criminals in future as well.

“Under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia, the district police have been doing a commendable work to curb criminal activities and to nail on criminals, including people associated with illegal work of drug smuggling, illegal weapons, gambling, illicit/illegal liquor and other criminal activities,” said Chamkaur Singh.

