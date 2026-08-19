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Home / Haryana / 194 minors rescued from child labour in Haryana's Rohtak in 15 months

194 minors rescued from child labour in Haryana's Rohtak in 15 months

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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An awareness campaign against child labour underway in Rohtak. File photo
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As many as 194 children were rescued from child labour and begging in Rohtak over a period of 15-months, while FIRs were registered against two shopkeepers for employing minors.

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The rescue operation was carried out by the MDD of India, an associate organisation of Just Rights for Children, in coordination with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Rohtak, from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

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The rescued children were produced before the District Child Welfare Committee and subsequently handed over to their families. Counselling was also provided to the children and their parents.

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“All children found engaged in labour were boys, mostly aged between nine and 17 years. They were found working at shoe shops, grocery stores, motorcycle repair shops, gas-welding units, sweet shops, tea stalls, food corners and hotels,” said Subhash Chander, District Coordinator, MDD of India, Rohtak.

He pointed out unemployment and poverty as major reasons behind child labour. “In some cases, children had lost a parent or had a sick mother, while several migrant children had come to Rohtak with relatives and started working. Alcoholism among fathers was also cited as a reason in some cases,” he added.

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In one case, two 14-year-old boys from Uttar Pradesh were rescued while working at the New Vegetable Market. They reportedly earned Rs 5 for unloading a large sack and Rs 4 for a smaller one. An FIR was registered against the shop owner under Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act. In another case, a 13-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh was rescued while frying samosas over a hot oil furnace at a sweets shop. An FIR was registered against the owner.

Satish Kaushik, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, Rohtak, said a sustained awareness campaign against child labour was being carried out with the support of the MDD of India. He warned employers against engaging minors and said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found employing children in violation of the law. The campaign to eradicate child labour would continue, he added.

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