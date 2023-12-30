195 criminals nabbed in Palwal this year

Palwal, December 29
The local police arrested a total of 195 criminals in Palwal this year.
A police official on Friday said the arrested criminals included 74 proclaimed offenders (PO) and 85 bail-jumpers. The police also managed to nab 36 criminals who had been carrying a reward of Rs 1,000 and above on their heads.
The nabbed criminals were wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, snatching and robbery. SP Dr Anshu Singla said the criminals were sent to jail.
SP Dr Singla said the criminals were arrested owing to the relentless efforts made by the crime branch teams of the district police. Special campaigns were also conducted to enforce law and order in the district, she added.
Seeking residents’ cooperation in the drive aimed at containing crime in Palwal, she said the Police Department had released control room numbers — 01275-298065 and 112 — for people to provide information. The identity of the informers would be kept secret, said a police official.
