1held in Gurugram for stealing Rs 9L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 21

The Gurugram police arrested a man working at a chartered accountant’s (CA) office for allegedly stealing Rs 9 lakh cash. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station. The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and he has been taken on two-day police remand, said the police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sevik Sarkar (26), a native of West Bengal. He was nabbed from Noida. A mobile phone and Rs 82,500 have been recovered from his possession, said the police.

In the complaint filed by CA Sanjay Chopra on Saturday, he said Sevik Sarkar fled after stealing Rs 9 lakh cash, a file and a mobile from his office, located at the Sapphire Mall in Sector 49, four days after he started working with him. An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the IPC at the Sector 50 police station.

#gurugram