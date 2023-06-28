Rs 1K cr for drainage system in villages, says Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 27

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said permanent arrangements are being made for drainage of rainwater with an expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore by the state government in order to protect the crops. He stated that from next year, arrangements will be made to ensure proper drainage of water from the waterlogged fields within four hours.

Addressing a meeting in Ghirai village today, he said digital libraries will be set up in all state villages. The work of setting up libraries in 1,000 villages has been completed and by the end of the year, work of setting up libraries in 4,000 villages will be completed. Also, by 2024, the target of setting up digital libraries in all the state villages will be achieved, he said.