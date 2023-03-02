1K properties in Faridabad may be sealed over tax dues

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

With an amount of Rs 50 crore recovered as property tax during the current financial period so far, the civic body plans to speed up the process of sealing properties of the major defaulters. The total defaulting amount is over Rs 200 crore, it is reported.

“All the seven zones of the Tax Department in the city have been asked to spruce up the process of sealing as there is just a month left for the culmination of the current financial year,” said an official of the civic body. Claiming that while the total collection of property tax this year is likely to remain around Rs 70 crore, he said the MC has been able to collect around Rs 50 crore so far. Though notices have been served to more than 14,000 defaulters in the past two months, the MC will focus on the recovery of the tax from around 1,000 defaulters, who owe an amount of Rs 200 crore, reveal the sources in the civic body.

The total number of property tax paying units has gone up to 5.76 lakh with an addition of about 2.43 lakh new properties last year. Various government departments or offices including the BSNL, DHBVN, Tourism, Police, Public Health, HSIIDC, HSVP and Mini Secretariat have also failed to clear tax of around Rs 60 crore, it is claimed.