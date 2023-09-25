Rs 1L reward for information in gang-rape case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 24

Even after four days of the incident, the police are clueless in connection with the gang-rape of three women in the Madlauda area here. The police have prepared sketches of the suspects and announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for giving information about the accused.

Over 10 police teams, including STF (Sonepat), three CIA teams of Panipat police and special teams of Sonepat, Jind and Karnal, are working on the case.

Security has been provided to the victims.

Three women were allegedly gang-raped by four masked miscreants in the early hours on Thursday in the presence of their men and children at a farmhouse. In another incident, a woman was raped and killed by four assailants on a fish farm the same night.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the investigation was going in the right direction. “Some inputs through intelligence are also strong and the teams are working on them, too.” Sketches of the accused had been prepared and would be released, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced to give information about the accused,” he added.

