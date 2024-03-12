1st robotic kidney transplant done at ESIC hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 11

The first robotic kidney transplant in any government-owned Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital has been conducted at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital here.

Claiming that both the patient and the donor were completely healthy, a spokesperson of the hospital said this was the first kind of operation done in any ESIC hospital in the country.

A team of Dr Jitendra Kumar, Dr Saurabh Joshi, Dr Varun Katiyar and Dr Nishant of Accord Hospital performed the operation with the help of a robotic arm technique for the first time at the hospital.

Chandan Giri (28), who had been undergoing dialysis, received the kidney from his mother for the transplant. A resident of Sector 18, Gurugram, he is the eldest among three siblings in the family and works at a private company in Gurugram. As he is registered with the ESIC, no expenses were incurred by the patient or his family.

Senior kidney disease specialist Dr Jitendra Kumar said the patient was suffering from kidney problems for one year and had to get dialysis at regular intervals.

While he was advised to have a kidney transplant, he was asked to get the transplant done in ESIC hospital.

The doctors successfully conducted the transplant using robotic technology on Saturday. Transplant surgeon Dr. Saurabh Joshi said the entire operation was carried out by making a small incision through a telescope, which resulted in very less bleeding. The operation ran for more than three hours.

