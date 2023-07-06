2,000 files of property IDs, no-dues certificates found pending at MC

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 5

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s flying squad and CID team raided the MC office today following complaints regarding delay in various applications, especially pendency related to property IDs and no-dues certificates (NDCs). The team found 11 officials absent and 2,002 files pending in the property branch of the MC. It was the fourth raid of the flying squad on the Panipat MC office within six months.

The team led by Ajeet Singh, DSP, CM’s flying squad, along with three inspectors and 10 officials, raided the office at around 9.15 am and left at 3 pm.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, a member of the flying squad, said the rejection rate of the applications regarding property IDs and NDCs was over 42 per cent, which was very high. The team suggested that the MC Commissioner should follow it regularly.

As many as 40,726 applications regarding objection/correction in property IDs were received from January 1, 2023, to July 5, of which 17,285 applications were approved, 18,061 rejected and 2,928 were reverted by the MC officials, sources said. Besides, a total of 2,002 files were found pending in the property branch, of which 1,090 were found pending at level 1 and 912 at level 2.

As many as 4,500 people have applied for correction in their property IDs, but around 1,500 are still pending, the official stated.

During checking, it was found that 208 applications regarding owner details objections were found pending with a clerk and 108 applications were cleared by evening after the raid.

Similarly, 255 applications regarding mobile number change in property IDs were pending with another clerk, and following directions of the flying squad, 245 files were cleared, the inspector added.

The flying squad checked the attendance register and found 11 regular employees absent, of total 28 employees, while three contractual employees, of 39, were found absent. The team noted the names of the absentees.

As per information, the team found that 68 applications were received under Swamitva Scheme in 2023, of which 36 were rejected and two were pending. Six applications of a market president were rejected while 28 of the Palika market were rejected as they did not fulfil MC norms. An application of Model Town was also rejected. However, maximum pending applications were cleared by the evening.

The team found a long pendency of applications regarding minor corrections only, the DSP said. Several objections of the people were corrected on the spot.