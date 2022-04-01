2,000 private schools in Haryana being run without recognition

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 31

Over 2,000 private schools are being run across the state without recognition and they are enrolling children through students enrolment number (SEN)/ management information system (MIS) portal.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to prepare a list of such schools for getting their names removed from the MIS portal which keeps all sorts of records of all schools, their staff and students.

Significantly, the officers have also been asked to make parents aware of such schools by issuing public statements so that they do not admit their wards there.

“The guidelines have been issued in view of the admissions of economically weaker section (EWS) students under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 as the state government has omitted Rule 134-A in the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003 that provided free education to the EWS students in private schools,” said sources.

In a communiqué sent to all DEOs/DEEOs in this respect on Thursday, the Directorate has also said before enrolling their children, parents must check whether the school concerned is recognised or not.

Parents themselves would be responsible if they get admission of their children done in such schools, the communique added.

Sources maintained that officers have also been directed to ensure 25 per cent seats are reserved under the RTE Act in all recognised private schools for children of EWS parents having annual income less than Rs 1.8 lakh. Guidelines for the admissions would be issued separately.

Meanwhile, the state government’s decision of omitting Rule 134-A is a major setback to those EWS parents whose children were selected to get admission in private schools under the Rule 134A.

“I was hoping to get the admission of my son done in a private school under Rule 134A in the next academic session but the government’s decision has dashed my hopes. Why did the education authorities conduct the exams to give admissions to EWS students in private schools when the government was to omit Rule 134A?” said Ashwani Panwar, a distressed parent.

