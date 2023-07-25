2.06 lakh hectares in 1,465 villages submerged in Haryana

Chandigarh, July 24

The recent heavy rains have left a trail of death and destruction in Haryana, with about 2.06 lakh hectares of agricultural land in 1,465 villages having been submerged and 140 persons losing their lives. While the rain fury affected 12 districts —Panckhkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Sonepat and Palwal — north Haryana was the worst-hit.

Meanwhile, 7,867 persons were evacuated with the help of the Army, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). Besides, 1,269 persons have been kept in the 47 relief camps set up by the state government across the state.

Sources said 2,079 big livestock such as cows and buffalos, 874 small livestock and 20,000 poultry have been affected by the flooding in the state. As many as 232 houses were damaged fully, while 3,878 houses were damaged partially. Six persons were injured while two are reported missing. — TNS

Govt delaying relief to flood victims: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP government was deliberately delaying the compensation to the flood-affected residents. “Once again the government is shirking its responsibility by citing the portal,” he said in a media interaction

“Crops on millions of acres have been destroyed. Water is still standing in the fields, due to which sowing is not possible even for the next season. This is why the Congress has demanded a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for the farmers,” he maintained

The former Chief Minister pointed out that along with the crops, the tubewells and motors of the farmers have also been damaged and demanded additional compensation for these

