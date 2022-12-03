Haryana: 2,069 TGTs, PGTs get online job offer

Chandigarh, December 2
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today instructed officials of the Education Department to immediately provide information about schools where teachers were required to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).
Nigam to end exploitation
To end economic exploitation of the youth, the CM called for the formation of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). So far, more than 90,000 aspirants have been accommodated through the nigam. — A spokesperson
He made it clear that the education of the children would not be allowed to be affected due to the shortage of teachers.
Going ahead with this, 2,069 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and post graduate teachers (PGTs) got online job offer letters from the Chief Minister at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir. They were hired on a contract basis through the HKRN. The information regarding the job offer and other necessary details have been sent to all registered applicants through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
Some teachers, who received the offer letters expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and appreciated the completion of recruitment twice in just 26 days. On November 23, online job offer letters were provided to 2,075 TGTs and PGTs in the same way.
With this, in just 26 days, the Chief Minister has given employment in a transparent manner by providing job offer letters to 4,144 teachers through the HKRN, said a government spokesperson.
The Chief Minister had received many complaints of exploitation of manpower made available in various departments, boards, corporations of the state government through service providers and contractors. To end the economic exploitation of the youth, the Chief Minister called for the formation of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. So far, more than 90,000 employees have been accommodated through the nigam by outsourcing agencies, said
the spokesperson.
