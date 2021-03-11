2.16L cases settled at National Lok Adalat across Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The Haryana State Legal Services Authority organised its 3rd National Lok Adalat across the state.

An official spokesperson said the National Lok Adalat was organised in 22 districts and 33 subdivisions of the state and 2,16,310 cases were settled pertaining to “civil, criminal, matrimonial, bank recovery, etc”. This included cases of Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services).

The purpose of holding the National Lok Adalat is to provide a platform to the litigants to settle their disputes amicably.

At today’s National Lok Adalat, 96,628 cases were taken up and 64,982 disposed of at pre-litigation stage. In all, cases involving Rs 51 crore were settled, he added.