2,185 ‘fake’ registrations found on MFMB portal in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 4

The district administration in Karnal has found 2,185 ‘fake’ registrations of farmers on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Of these, 687 farmers’ IDs could not match or farmers from other districts were registered in Karnal. In 1,498 registrations, paddy was shown on non-cultivable land or on land where other crops had already been cultivated. Among them, several have shown parmal varieties on the portal while they have cultivated basmati, said an official involved in the verification of data.

As per sources, it can be an attempt to get bogus gate passes issued at grain markets in the name of farmers for adjusting the already procured paddy or rice from other states to deliver custom-milled rice (CMR). “The involvement of rice millers, arhtiyas, and officials cannot be ruled out in the fake registration,” said an official.

The district administration checked 8,174 registrations of farmers on the portal. Maximum 509 fake registrations were found under Assandh tehsil, followed by 488 under Karnal tehsil, 480 under Nilokheri tehsil, 243 under Gharaunda tehsil, 129 under Nigdhu sub-tehsil, 126 under Indri tehsil, 66 under Ballah sub-tehsil, and 41 under Nissing tehsil, the official added.

In 408 registrations each in Nilokheri, Assandh, and Karnal tehsils, parmal varieties were shown cultivated on non-cultivable land or land where other crops or basmati were cultivated, followed by164 under Gharaunda tehsil, 43 under Indri, 36 under Nigdhu sub-tehsil, 25 under Ballah sub-tehsil, and six under Nissing tehsil.

Similarly, 41 IDs of farmers were not matched under Ballah sub-tehsil, 179 under Gharaunda tehsil, 83 under Indri tehsil, 80 under Karnal tehsil, 96 under Nigdhu sub-tehsil, 72 under Nilokheri tehsil, 35 under Nissing tehsil and 101 under Assandh tehsil, as per data.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said they have verified the registration of farmers on the MFMB portal. “Vigil has already been increased at grain markets to check the issuance of gate passes. All the gates of grain markets are being monitored by CCTV cameras and by the officials of different departments,” said the DC.

