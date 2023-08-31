2.1K vehicle thefts till July 15 in G’gram, only 277 recovered

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 30

Over 2,100 vehicles were stolen from January to July 15 this year in Gurugram, marking an increase of 17 per cent in comparison to the last year, but, surprisingly, the police have solved just 20 per cent of the cases.

As per the police data, while 2,169 were stolen in the given period this year, a total of 1,088 vehicles were lifted in the same period last year. On an average, more than 10 vehicles are stolen every day in Gurugram, with motorcycles, scooty and luxury cars high on target. Besides, thieves are stealing canters, trucks and even auto rickshaws.

A senior crime unit officer said the police were not able to solve all the cases as vehicle lifters generally fled with stolen vehicles to other places and districts.

The police have solved 19.27 per cent cases and recovered only 277 vehicles this year. Last year, only 15.3 per cent of the cases were solved with the recovery of 266 vehicles. Even though there’s a marginal improvement in the success ratio this year, but vehicle thefts continues to remain a challenge for the police.

The majority of cases have been reported from Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Sector 17/18, Sector 10A, Sector 5, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazaar and Bajghera in the west zone, and DLF Phase 1 & Phase 2, Sector 40, Sector 56, Sushant Lok, Sector 29, Sector 40, Sadar and Sector 53 police station in the east zone.

In Manesar, hot spots are Kherki Daula, Sector 37, Bilaspur, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, and Sector 65, Badshahpur, Bhondsi and Sohna in the south zone. Vehicle thieves are generally more active in areas where CCTV cameras are not installed. They target two-wheelers near the shopping malls, markets and roads that are not well-lit.

A senior police officer said that some people register fake cases to get claim of vehicle insurance and during investigation nine such cases had been cancelled. At least 15 similar cases were cancelled last year. “Vehicle owners also need to be aware and park vehicles in authorised spaces only, so that thieves don’t get a chance to commit the crime,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

Dedicated unit to prevent incidents A special dedicated unit has been working to prevent incidents of vehicle theft and search for the stolen ones. It has also arrested vehicle thieves. — Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime

