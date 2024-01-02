Rs 2.2 cr recovered from cyber fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 1

Stringent steps taken by the Kaithal police against cyber fraudsters bore fruit as the police recovered a sum of around Rs 2.20 crore in 2023.

The Kaithal police arrested 25 miscreants and seized 16 mobile phones, one laptop and 841 SIM cards from their possession. This was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana.

The SP said the district police achieved a remarkable success in 2023 by acting tough against criminals, besides ensuring peace in the area. As many as 1,426 accused were arrested in 985 cases of liquor and drug smuggling, theft, robbery, dacoity, illegal arms and ammunition possession, gambling, etc.

