2.24L cases settled at Lok Adalat

Chandigarh, May 13
As many as 2,24,555 cases at pre-litigation and pending stage were settled across the state during the National Lok Adalat organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority today and an amount of Rs 187.54 crore was settled between the parties.
The adalat, second this year, was held under the guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive-Chairman of Haryana State Legal Services Authority. In all, 78,745 cases were disposed of at the pre-litigation stage and an amount of Rs 61.6 crore was settled. A total of 93,008 cases were taken up. In addition, 2,10,500 pending cases were taken up, out of which 1,45,810 cases were decided. A total amount of Rs 125.93 crore was settled.
The Adalat was organised in 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state. Several cases, pertaining to civil, criminal, matrimonial and bank recovery, were taken up on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...