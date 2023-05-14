2.24L cases settled at Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

As many as 2,24,555 cases at pre-litigation and pending stage were settled across the state during the National Lok Adalat organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority today and an amount of Rs 187.54 crore was settled between the parties.

The adalat, second this year, was held under the guidance of Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive-Chairman of Haryana State Legal Services Authority. In all, 78,745 cases were disposed of at the pre-litigation stage and an amount of Rs 61.6 crore was settled. A total of 93,008 cases were taken up. In addition, 2,10,500 pending cases were taken up, out of which 1,45,810 cases were decided. A total amount of Rs 125.93 crore was settled.

The Adalat was organised in 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state. Several cases, pertaining to civil, criminal, matrimonial and bank recovery, were taken up on the occasion.