Rs 2.26L looted at gunpoint from petrol pump

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 11

Two robbers looted Rs 2.26 lakh and valuables after assaulting a salesman at a filling station with an axe and pointing a pistol at him on the Sonepat-Bahalgarh road near the city late on Wednesday night.

The loot incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the filling station. The police recovered the footage and registered a case and began probe into the matter.

Shamsher Singh of Mayur Vihar, in his complaint to the Sector 27 police, said he was working as a salesman at Shiv Shankar filling station. He was at the station on Wednesday night, and Aman of Mayur Vihar, Raju of Bhadana and Rajender of Badwasni were also on duty.

Meanwhile, two youths wearing helmets came there and tried to snatch his cash bag. A robber was carrying an axe, while another had a pistol in his hand. One of the robbers assaulted a salesman on his shoulders with the axe. After snatching his bag, the accused fled towards Bahalgarh.

People gathered there and took him to a private hospital. The injured salesman said Rs 2.26 lakh, a mobile phone and four debit cards were in the bag.

Following information about the incident, the Sector 27 police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and began probe into the matter.