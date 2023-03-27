2,400 farmers from Karnal, Kaithal apply for relief on portal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 26

With unseasonal rainfall accompanied by strong winds damaging the wheat crop, more than 2,400 farmers of Karnal and Kaithal districts have so far applied for compensation on the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana portal.

Wheat crop loss 1.5 lakh acres in Karnal 35,000 acres in Kaithal Hopes dashed Unseasonal rainfall has shattered farmers’ hopes of a good yield. Last year, a sudden rise in temperature had resulted in a production decline. We request the state to compensate us for the losses. Sukhwinder Singh, Farmer

Of them, 1,410 are from Kaithal and 1,050 from Karnal, according to the data of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department. Their losses, however, are yet to be assessed.

Department officials say around 1.5 lakh acres of wheat crop were damaged in Karnal district and nearly 35,000 acres in Kaithal district.

Karam Chand, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Kaithal, said: “So far, 1,410 farmers have applied for compensation on the portal. The department is assessing the losses because of rain. Showers damaged around 35,000 acres out of total 1.7 lakh acres.”

Aditya Dabas, DDA, Karnal, said: “A survey by the department has revealed that around 1.5 lakh acres of the wheat crop were affected due to rainfall. Of the 9,500 farmers registered on the portal, 1,050 have applied for compensation.”

As per the farmers, rainfall not only delayed harvesting, but also dashed hopes for a good yield.

“Unseasonal rainfall has shattered our hopes of a good yield. Last year, a sudden rise in temperature had resulted in a production decline. We request the state government to compensate us for the losses,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer in Nissing.