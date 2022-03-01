Rs2.5 cr to be spent on cleaning, beautifying Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 28

A budget of around Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on the beautification and improving cleanliness of Brahma Sarvoar in Kurukshetra.

The funds will be utilised for the installation of fountains in the Brahma Sarovar, solar panels and buying equipment for cleanliness. The Brahma Sarovar is the biggest asset of the Kurukshetra Development Board and every year lakhs of tourists and devotees from across the country reach here. A KDB official said, “The Brahma Sarovar was included in the list of 30 Swachh iconic places in 2018 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and to further beautify and clean the Brahma Sarovar. The funds will be provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its CSR project. Of total, Rs 1.5 crore are to be spent on the installation of fountains, around Rs 50 lakh on the installation of solar system, and the remaining budget on signboards, beautification and the procurement of equipment for cleanliness of the Brahma Sarovar area.

“A proposal was submitted to the IOCL but due to Covid, the project got delayed. Now, the first installment of Rs 2.5 crore is expected to be received in April, and then after execution of work, more funds will be provided to the KDB by the IOCL”, he added.

Meanwhile, Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of KDB, said, “Fountains will be installed at different locations in the Brahma Sarovar and a budget being provided by the IOCL will be utilised for the project. Besides cleanliness and beautification, the board has also decided to install a solar system for lighting at the Brahma Sarovar. It will help in decreasing carbon emission. Soon a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the IOCL and the KDB will receive the budget. The project will help the KDB in increasing the attraction at Brahma Sarovar. After executing the work, more funds will be provided by the IOCL.”