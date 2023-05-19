 2,500 electricity poles damaged across state, power supply hit : The Tribune India

2,500 electricity poles damaged across state, power supply hit

With 493 electricity poles uprooted, Fatehabad was worst affected

2,500 electricity poles damaged across state, power supply hit

Trees uprooted due to storm on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 18

Several structures were damaged in a storm accompanied by rain that swept through various parts of the region on Wednesday. As many as 2,500 electricity poles were damaged in Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Bhiwani; and over hundreds of trees were.Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

life thrown out of gear in rohtak

  • The city was lashed by a massive hailstorm which threw life out of gear on Wednesday
  • While a number of trees were uprooted, many vehicles and other property/ goods were damaged
  • The hailstorm wreaked havoc on the already broken roads. The residents had to face much inconvenience as the power supply was hit
  • The supply of electricity continued to be erratic on Thursday as well due to the repair/maintenance work of the power lines TNS

According to information, the electricity supply was disrupted in many parts of Hisar, Fatehabad and rural areas as the electricity poles and transformers were damaged. The uprooting of trees on the railway tracks led to diversion of the route of two trains — Delhi Bhatinda via Hisar and Hisar to Jind.

Rajnish Garg, chief engineer of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Hisar Zone, informed that as per-preliminary reports, about 2,000 to 2,500 electricity poles were damaged. The DHBVN official further informed that the teams of engineers have begun repairing the damaged power lines.

Alternative arrangements

We have made alternative arrangements to restore the power supply in the urban areas and the work to restore it in rural areas is underway. An official

The Power Utilities officials informed that 217 electricity poles had been damaged in Hisar district which resulted in disruption of power supply in many areas. The power line was also damaged in the Session House Colony and a portion of Green Park in Hisar due to uprooting of a tree. The power supply was hit in over 30 villages in the district.

With 493 electricity poles uprooted and 53 electricity transformers damaged, Fatehabad district was the worst hit. The officials said that about 230 trees had also fallen.

Electricity poles uprooted due to storm.

Siwani and Tosham areas of Bhiwani district were also affected. Sources said that 60 electricity poles were damaged.

The power officials calculated a loss of about Rs 10 lakh in Tosham area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

3
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

4
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

5
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...


Cities

View All