2,500 electricity poles damaged across state, power supply hit

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 18

Several structures were damaged in a storm accompanied by rain that swept through various parts of the region on Wednesday. As many as 2,500 electricity poles were damaged in Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Bhiwani; and over hundreds of trees were.Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

life thrown out of gear in rohtak The city was lashed by a massive hailstorm which threw life out of gear on Wednesday

While a number of trees were uprooted, many vehicles and other property/ goods were damaged

The hailstorm wreaked havoc on the already broken roads. The residents had to face much inconvenience as the power supply was hit

The supply of electricity continued to be erratic on Thursday as well due to the repair/maintenance work of the power lines TNS

According to information, the electricity supply was disrupted in many parts of Hisar, Fatehabad and rural areas as the electricity poles and transformers were damaged. The uprooting of trees on the railway tracks led to diversion of the route of two trains — Delhi Bhatinda via Hisar and Hisar to Jind.

Rajnish Garg, chief engineer of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Hisar Zone, informed that as per-preliminary reports, about 2,000 to 2,500 electricity poles were damaged. The DHBVN official further informed that the teams of engineers have begun repairing the damaged power lines.

Alternative arrangements We have made alternative arrangements to restore the power supply in the urban areas and the work to restore it in rural areas is underway. An official

The Power Utilities officials informed that 217 electricity poles had been damaged in Hisar district which resulted in disruption of power supply in many areas. The power line was also damaged in the Session House Colony and a portion of Green Park in Hisar due to uprooting of a tree. The power supply was hit in over 30 villages in the district.

With 493 electricity poles uprooted and 53 electricity transformers damaged, Fatehabad district was the worst hit. The officials said that about 230 trees had also fallen.

Electricity poles uprooted due to storm.

Siwani and Tosham areas of Bhiwani district were also affected. Sources said that 60 electricity poles were damaged.

The power officials calculated a loss of about Rs 10 lakh in Tosham area.