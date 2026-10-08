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Home / Haryana / 2.57 lakh MT paddy procured in state

2.57 lakh MT paddy procured in state

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Around 7.35 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has arrived in mandis and 2.57 lakh metric tonnes has been procured so far.

The procurement process will continue till November 15.

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A government spokesperson said MSP is Rs 2,441 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,461 per quintal for Grade-A paddy.

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To facilitate farmers and ensure transparency in procurement, all mandis and procurement centres have been equipped with geo-fencing facilities.

The Centre has set a target of procuring 58 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for Haryana. In addition, a target has been set for the delivery of 32.5 lakh metric tonnes as custom-milled rice, with 10 per cent broken rice, to the Food Corporation of India.

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To ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has made adequate arrangements for basic facilities at mandis and procurement centres.

Keeping the issue of moisture in view, the district administrations have already issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 regarding the harvesting of paddy.

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