Rs 2.5K monthly pension for cancer patients in Haryana

Chandigarh, December 23

As announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, patients suffering from Stage III and IV cancer will now start getting a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, for which a separate budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore has been made by the state government.

Documents verified by a panel of the Civil Surgeon Office will have to be uploaded through Saral Kendra

Earlier, in terms of giving monthly pension to cancer patients, Tripura was the only state in the country that had been giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to stage-III cancer patients.

It was in May this year when the CM while meeting families of cancer patients had assured them that the state government would extend every possible help to them. He had then said that the assistance would be given to those patients whose family’s annual income was up to Rs 3 lakh.

In a bid to ensure that the actual beneficiaries got the scheme benefit, the income verification of such patients would be matched with the PPP.

The beneficiary would get the said benefits till they were alive. Documents verified by the committee of the Civil Surgeon Office would have to be uploaded through Saral Kendra.

An applicant must bring ration card, voter card, PAN card, passport, bank passbook, telephone, water, electricity or other utility bills with home address or land record documents/Parivar Pehchan Patra to Saral Kendras for necessary verification.

The ASHA worker/ANM will verify the survival certificate of the patient which will be counter-signed by the Health Department.

Even if the patient is taking advantage of any other type of social security pension or old-age pension scheme, he will continue to get an additional monthly pension of Rs 2,500.

