Rs 2.5L illicit liquor recovered in Faridabad, Palwal; 6 held

Faridabad/Palwal, May 10

The police have recovered illicit liquor worth over Rs 2.5 lakh in Faridabad and Palwal districts in the past 24 hours. As many as six persons have been arrested in this regard.

In the first incident that surfaced in Faridabad, the police seized as many as 1,056 bottles of liquor from a person near Mangar village last night. The accused identified as Bablu (37), a resident of a village in Agra district of UP, currently residing in Gurugram, was nabbed with the liquor cache being transported illegally in a vehicle. The cost of the liquor is around Rs 1 lakh. The vehicle was stopped by the police for routine checking on the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

It is revealed that the accused had been procuring country-made liquor locally to supply it in Delhi and neighbouring areas on a good margin. A police official said the accused had previously been booked by the Gurugram police in a similar incident. Following this discovery, he has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

In the neighbouring district of Palwal, the police nabbed as many as five persons on the charge of liquor smuggling in different incidents. Liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from them during the ongoing drive against liquor peddling, said a police official. He said besides the recovery of around 50 boxes of illicit liquor, the cops also seized raw liquor being made locally near Bhagpur village of the district. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered against the accused, said a spokesperson for the police department.

