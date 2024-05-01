2,888 plaints received on cVigil app in state

Chandigarh, April 30
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said 2,888 complaints had been received in the state through the cVigil app.
Providing district-wise details, he said the highest number of complaints (517) were received from Sirsa. As many as 481 complaints had been received from Ambala, 75 from Bhiwani, 449 from Faridabad, 103 from Fatehabad, 230 from Gurugram and 172 from Hisar.
Similarly, 34 complaints have been received from Jhajjar, 54 from Jind, 67 from Kaithal, 23 from Karnal, 61 from Kurukshetra, 10 from Mahendragarh, 46 from Mewat, 74 from Palwal, 123 from Panchkula, 16 from Panipat, 31 from Rewari, 110 from Rohtak, 140 from Sonipat, and 72 complaints from Yamunanagar. Among these, 2,494 complaints were found to be valid and action was taken accordingly.
He said the citizens could take photos or record two-minute videos and upload on this app. The photo or video must be uploaded on the app along with the GPS location. Complaints will be resolved within 100 minutes of registration.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...