2,976 banned capsules, tablets seized

Yamunanagar, April 16
A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Yamunanagar police has arrested a man with 2,976 capsules and tablets of banned drugs.
The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Kalawar village of Yamunanagar district.
As per information, he was today produced before duty magistrate here, who sent him to two days police custody. Pramod Walia, head, Anti- Narcotics Cell, said Mukesh was arrested from near Kalawar village.
