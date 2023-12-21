2 accused in Panipat girl’s suicide held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 20

Two men were arrested in connection with the suicide of a 14-years-old girl here, the police said on Wednesday.

Inspector Virender, the SHO of Old Industrial police station, said the accused have been arrested from Khotpura village and presented before a court on Tuesday. The court sent them to police custody for two days.

They have been accused harassing two sisters for the past one month. Fed up with their torture, the younger of the two girls had committed suicide here on Sunday.

Their mobile phones have been recovered from their homes, the SHO said. The accused mobile phones would be sent to the FSL in Panchkula to retrieve data, he said.

