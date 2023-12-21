2 accused in Panipat girl’s suicide held

Panipat, December 20
Two men were arrested in connection with the suicide of a 14-years-old girl here, the police said on Wednesday.
Inspector Virender, the SHO of Old Industrial police station, said the accused have been arrested from Khotpura village and presented before a court on Tuesday. The court sent them to police custody for two days.
They have been accused harassing two sisters for the past one month. Fed up with their torture, the younger of the two girls had committed suicide here on Sunday.
Their mobile phones have been recovered from their homes, the SHO said. The accused mobile phones would be sent to the FSL in Panchkula to retrieve data, he said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341